Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Down to $47.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $44.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 328,367 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

