Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,087 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,141,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,867. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

