Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 3,107 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,479,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,496,684. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
