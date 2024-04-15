Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $121.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $332.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.