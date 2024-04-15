Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $226.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,901. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $213.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

