iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,139 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

