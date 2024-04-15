Kooman & Associates Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kooman & Associates trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.