Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 1,407 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.46. 114,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,091. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

