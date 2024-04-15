iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.86. 9,033,597 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

