Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $159.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.54.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.