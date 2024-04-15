Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.23. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.43 and a fifty-two week high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

