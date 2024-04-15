Invesco LLC Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $670.50. The stock had a trading volume of 236,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.