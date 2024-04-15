Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,411. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

