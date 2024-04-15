Ballast Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.86. 876,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.