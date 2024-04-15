London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $367.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $163.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

