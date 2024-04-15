Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,142. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.95. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

