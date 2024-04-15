Warner Financial Inc. Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 11.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.