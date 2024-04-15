Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $670.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

