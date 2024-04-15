Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.54. 314,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

