Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Position Lessened by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,173 shares during the quarter. Biohaven comprises 2.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 2.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.18. 1,721,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.