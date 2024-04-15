Warner Financial Inc. Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Warner Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF remained flat at $29.61 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 141,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,596. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.