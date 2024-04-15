Warner Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $131.16. 108,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80.

About Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

