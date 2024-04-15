Warner Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

