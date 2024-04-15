iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS ITA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.72. 400,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.05.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

