Warner Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.43. 89,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,691. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

