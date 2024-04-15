Warner Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.19. 265,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,650. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $69.04 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

