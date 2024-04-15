Drake & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.17. 10,671,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,993,121. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $285.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

