Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $159.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.54. The company has a market capitalization of $296.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

