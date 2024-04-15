CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CEO Sells $97,008.00 in Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $97,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTS Trading Down 0.8 %

CTS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.59. 36,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

