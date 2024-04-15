Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Increased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.15. 295,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.