Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $536.30. 169,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,736. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

