Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.11. The company had a trading volume of 273,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,990. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.33 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.