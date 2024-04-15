Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 9,160 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 115,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 99,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,341. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.