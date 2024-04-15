BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DHR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.05. 337,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,453. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.90. The stock has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

