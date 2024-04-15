Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $777,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.16. 48,635,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,511,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

