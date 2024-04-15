Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $508.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,121,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.75.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

