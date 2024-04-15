Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $44.23. 330,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,387. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.