9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of 9F

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

9F Stock Up 3.3 %

JFU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. 9F has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

