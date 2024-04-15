Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Expands By 29.4%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.4 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance

FRLOF remained flat at C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.83. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.01.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

