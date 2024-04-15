Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,260,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 14,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 942,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,832. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.