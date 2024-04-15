Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Grows By 28.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,565,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,229.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 678,715 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 525,704 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. 172,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,326. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

