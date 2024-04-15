ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ENEOS Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:JXHLY traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.21. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$6.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.80.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

