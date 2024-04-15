ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
ENEOS Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:JXHLY traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.21. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$6.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.80.
ENEOS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENEOS
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.