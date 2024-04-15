Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Grows By 28.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 462,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of EverCommerce
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Trading Up 0.1 %
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.