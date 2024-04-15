Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Grows By 28.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 462,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. 34,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

