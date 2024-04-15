Critical Contrast: Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glori Energy and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CNX Resources $3.47 billion 1.07 $1.72 billion $9.09 2.67

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CNX Resources 1 5 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Glori Energy and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $23.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 30.1, indicating that its share price is 2,910% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A CNX Resources 50.34% 9.00% 4.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

