InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $33.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. InMode traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 764898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InMode

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.