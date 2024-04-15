Metahero Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $40.28 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004135 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

