Syntax Research Inc. Sells 440 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Syntax Research Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Syntax Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.84. 704,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

