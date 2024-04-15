Syntax Research Inc. Sells 14,483 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Syntax Research Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Syntax Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $104.52. 1,705,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,474. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

