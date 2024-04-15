Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,524. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

