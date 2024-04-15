Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,918 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,447. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

